76-year-old Grandfather Arrested for Selling Illicit Drugs

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State have arrested a 76-year-old grandfather, Osagie Robert for selling cannabis popularly called Indian hemp.

Also in the same state trading in a suspected fake security agent, Godwin Ilevbare, a.k.a Edwin Agbon was also arrested for importing drug chocolates and cookies from Canada into Nigeria to sell.

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the septuagenarian popularly called old soldier was arrested last Friday in Egor, Oredo area of the state for dealing in cannabis while Godwin was nabbed during a controlled delivery of a consignment shipped into Nigeria through a courier company.

He said soon after Godwin signed for the consignment, undercover operatives embedded in the courier firm arrested him at his apartment in Benin City last Tuesday.

According to Babafemi, the consignment, which emanated from Canada, contained Colorado brand of cannabis concealed inside chocolates and cookies weighing 6.5 kilogrammes, while the drug cookies and chocolates weighed 5.6 kilogrammes and 0.4 kilogramme respectively.

Babafemi said in a related development, a 48-year-old Iloduba Augustine, a passenger of Ethiopian Airline that arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was on new year eve arrested and placed on observation during which he confessed to have swallowed 58 pellets of cocaine out of which he excreted 48 pellets which were delivered to a Kenyan while on transit in Addis Ababa for a fee of N1million.

He said he continued his journey to Nigeria with the remaining 10 pellets in his stomach, which, according to him, he intended to sell in Lagos. The wraps of cocaine were later excreted at 10:40am on New Year day.

Babafemi disclosed that in Niger State, 23-year-old Simon Richard, a 500 level student of the Department of Agric Economics and Extension, Federal University of Technology, Minna, was arrested at Gidan Kwano Talba road, Minna with different quantities of Loud and Tramadol last Thursday, while a 21-year-old lady, Shidoo Ben was arrested in Benue state, with 14 pinches of crack cocaine at Jada Hotel, Otukpo last Friday She was said to have traveled from Abuja to sell the drug in Benue.

Babafemi said a raid in Jigbele Lota camp in Owo Area of Ondo State led to the recovery of 598 kilogrammes cannabis and the arrest of Chukwuemeka Azi last Thursday, while in Ogun State, two suspects: Mrs. Ajoke Samuel, 60, and Ogundairo Taye, 37, were arrested in Itaka and Odo Eran areas of Abeokuta North local government area with different quantities of cannabis sativa, just as Ibrahim Adamu and Yahaya Mohammed were nabbed with 81 kilogrammes cannabis along Ilorin-Jebba expressway last Tuesday.

In Plateau State, three siblings: Emmanuel Ngyang Jajoang; Timothy Ngyang Jajoang and Markus Ngyang Jajoang were arrested last Thursday at Kwakwi village, Riyom LGA with different quantities of cannabis and a locally made pistol.

abafemi also disclosed that at least, two suspects: Sunny Daniel and Joseph Chukwube were arrested in different parts of Rivers state with quantities of methamphetamine; heroin; cannabis sativa and cocaine as well as N364,500 cash last Thursday.

In Delta state, NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers, last Wednesday raided a warehouse in Abbi town, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, where two variants of cannabis, Loud and skunk weighing 56.5 kilogrammes believed to be imported from a neighbouring country as well as two suspects: Miss Lillian Echicheli and Collins Uzokwe were seized.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of Edo, Enugu Airport, Niger, Ogun, Kwara, Plateau, Rivers, Ondo, Benue and Delta Commands as well as those of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations, DOGI, for starting the new year with a strong message to drug cartels that the agency will not relent in its determination and efforts against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

