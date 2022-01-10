100 Indigent Children to Benefit from Hos Okunbo’s Scholarship

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The family of Late Edo State business mogul and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, has instituted a scholarship scheme in honour of their departed patriarch for the benefit of 100 public school students from the initial offer.

The eldest child and wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, made the disclosure when she led her other siblings to the mausoleum of the late billionaire to offer prayers and to mark his posthumous 64th birthday.

At the grave side of the late philanthropist at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm, songs of worship and prayers were offered by the children for the repose of the soul of their late father.

Explaining the rationale behind the scholarship, Olori Atuwatse explained that the idea was informed by their father’s passion and support for education as well as one of the legacies he bequeathed on them.

Noting that modalities for selecting the beneficiaries across public schools in the state was being perfected, she added that children of parents who could not afford school fees would be given priority.

According to the Olori, “We are going to pay school fees for 100 indigent children in the memory of our father because he was very passionate about education and he often said what he owed us more importantly was education.

“We are targeting primary and secondary school children in public schools in the state whose parents are unable to pay their fees for the year.

“From all we have heard since he passed on, it is evident that our father lived an impactful life and left great legacies, and that is what we the children are doing to keep his memory alive.”

