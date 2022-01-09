Omisore’s Father Dies Few Months After Elaborate 90th Birthday

HIGHLIFE

Even when it seems as if the entire world is within our grasp, life still finds ways to take the wind out of our sails. Nobody but Senator Iyiola Omisore and the whole Omisore clan know the pain they feel at the moment due to the loss of the Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba Olajide Omisore. However, alongside a multitude of similarly bereaved individuals and families in the river of time, the Omisores can declare, “Death, be not proud!”

Well-meaning individuals from within and outside Osun State are sending condolence messages to the Omisore dynasty, bemoaning the loss of the king who passed on at the age of 90. Even though the stately monarch lived to see the outstanding successes of his progeny, especially the former Deputy Governor and Osun East Senator, the Olu’s demise is still a sore spot in the hearts of the Omisores and people of Ayepe-Olode.

Another point that should be made regarding the now-late Omisore patriarch is that he at least participated in a grand celebration with relatives and friends before his passing. It was Senator Omisore who invited Nigeria’s high society to Ayepe-Olode a few months ago. Omisore played the gracious host while these notable personalities venerated and celebrated his father, and took turns wowing the general public with their show of fidelity towards what the Olu represented.

Indeed, the birthday celebration was the cynosure of editorial interest during the entire week it was scheduled to hold, as was the case a week later. So, all through the high-octane birthday party, the Olu had nothing to do but smile at the deferential juniors, impressed at how far he had come since first commanding the vassalage of the Ayepe-Olode people in 2009. Who knew that that would be the last time the Omisore royal patriarch would bless the public with his royal presence.

Time moves on and few things remain the same. All the same, the bereaved must insist—with the English poet, John Donne—that Death be not proud!

