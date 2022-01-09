Endless Controversies over APC’s National Convention

CICERO/Issue

Following the ongoing campaign for the postponement of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress slated for February, Adedayo Akinwale x-rays the endless controversies surrounding the planned exercise

When the February date tentatively slated for the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was announced, party members and stakeholders thought the coast was finally clear for the ruling party to brace the odds and prepare for the election of new national officers of the party.

It was a public knowledge that following the consultations between APC governors and President Muhammadu Buhari, the February date was agreed for the convention. The Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, had announced this on November 22, 2021, immediately after a meeting with President Buhari.

Following the announcement, the whole issue around whether the convention would hold next month was therefore put to rest. Expectedly, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni was vested with the responsibility of implementing the decisions as regards the planned exercise.

Kalu’s Strange Call for Postponement

However, few weeks after the February date was agreed, the former Governor of Abia and the Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu called on the Caretaker Committee to consider postponing the national convention. Orji in a letter dated December 13, 2021 and addressed to the Buni also suggested that the presidential primary and the convention of the party be conducted the same day.

The lawmaker pointed out that some states were embroiled in crises with multiple factions, saying it was important to put into consideration the consequences of these factions during and after elections. He warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the ward and state congresses would lead to implosion.

Kalu added: “It is important that we collectively save the party from implosion due to the numerous court cases across the states. It is also important that you reconsider the date due to the confusions with regards to the zoning of offices. It is important to first postpone the convention with all peace and reconciliation machineries fully put in place. The issue of zoning should be properly handled with even representation across the six geopolitical zones.”

Party’s Reaction

But despite Kalu’s clamour for postponement, the Caretaker Committee stood its ground and resolved to set up sub-committees on budgeting and other relevant structures for the February exercise.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe disclosed this at the end of 18th regular meeting of the Caretaker Committee held at the National secretariat of the party in Abuja. The party added that the party would engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

Moreso, the party in its new year message to Nigerians also assured all party members and indeed Nigerians that it was poised and ready to meet up with the tasks ahead in 2022, particularly the conduct of a rancour-free convention.

Stakeholders Kick

Opposing Kalu’s call for a postponement, the Director General of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, had in a letter dated December 16, 2020, which was addressed to Buni warned that the Yobe State governor would be strengthening political opposition if he refused to hold the party’s convention in February.

He said postponing the party’s convention would jeopardise the party’s chances in the 2023 elections.

Also, in an open letter to APC leaders, titled, “Plausibility of February 2022 APC Convention”, issued last Monday, Lukman had reiterated that It was difficult to excuse the Caretaker Committee from the ongoing campaign to postpone the national convention of the party.

He said the Buni committee had done an excellent job since its emergence in June 2020 by bringing down tension within the party.

Lukman, however, warned that all the good works of Buni were about to be destroyed once it yielded to the temptation of staying longer than February 2022.

The director-general said there should be no need to be doubtful about whether the ruling party would be having its convention in February 2022 or not. He pointed out that members and the general public had been put on notice that relevant committees would be set up, stressing that the major gap was that no date or details of Committees, their membership and terms of reference, were given.

The party chieftain noted that because of the gap, the public speculation was strong that the convention may not hold in February, saying it was worrisome that speculations about the convention were allowed to create strong doubts as to when it would hold.

Lukman argued that the suggestion made by Kalu would mean possible extension of the tenure of the CECPC by another six months. To him, it was very difficult to understand the logic of such a recommendation. Going by the recommendation he said, the committee would be saddled with the additional responsibility of organising all party primaries for all positions for the 2023 elections.

He was of the view that anyone campaigning for ‘presidential primary and election of National Working Committee members’ to hold ‘on the same day and venue’ simply want a situation whereby any possible dispute around presidential primary would submerge the emergence of the new leaders of the party.

Lukman pointed out that the only reason why some leaders, including the members of committee, were attracted to the campaign for postponement was the deceptive belief that any candidate who emerged, whether elected or imposed on the party would win the 2023 elections, stressing that, “this is a big lie!.”

In the same vein, some APC chairmanship aspirants, as well as Concerned APC Stakeholders had also kicked against the call for the postponement of the national convention of the party. The stakeholders argued that the postponement of the party’s convention was unacceptable.

One of the chairmanship aspirants, Mallam Saliu Mustapha argued that postponing the convention would create more problems within the party. Mustapha who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Dapo Okubanjo said it was doubtful that anyone who meant well for APC would back such a call.

He said: “What Kalu said is unacceptable and is unnecessary because it could create more problems for the party. Aside from us, every other aspirant is stepping up their bid for the position based on President Buhari’s endorsement of February for the convention. So, it is doubtful that anyone who means well for APC will back that position. Kalu may have his personal reasons but it will be difficult to agree to that move.”

Meanwhile, a group that called itself Concerned APC Stakeholders had warned that the leadership of the ruling party must do everything to hold the party’s national convention in February.

The Spokesman of the group, Abdullahi Dauda, had in a statement issued, said Kalu was not a member of the party when it was formed and had no right to say convention should not be held. It called on President Buhari to call the Buni committee to order, saying it would resist any attempt to postpone the convention.

The stakeholders further argued that Kalu would fall back to the PDP if the court gave judgment against the actions of Buni-led caretaker in the future while the foundation members of the party would have nowhere to go.

To resolve the confusion surrounding the February date, the APC governors and party stakeholders were scheduled to meet in Abuja today, Sunday, January 9.

The meeting of the governors is expected to settle for a feasible date for the national convention and thereafter meet party stakeholders before meeting with the President.

The reassurance given by the Caretaker Committee of the party that it was poised to organise a rancour-free convention has not stopped the rumoured extension of the Committee’s tenure.

Buhari Warns against Unity

While speaking last Thursday during an interview aired by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), President Buhari warned the leadership of the party of what may happen if they fail to close ranks to project the party ahead of the 2023 general election. He said without unity of purpose among the leaders and other party members, APC might lose to the opposition.

Buhari gave the warning to the leaders of his party while answering a question on the disagreement within the APC leadership, which was believed to be threatening the anticipated national convention of the party, earlier scheduled for this February.

The président also assured that those defecting from the opposition parties to APC, with corruption charges hanging over their heads, would have their day in the court of law. He foreclosed the possibility of anyone in the party foisting leadership on members.

