Chief Daddy is Going for Broke

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

After the epic release of “Chief Daddy” in 2018, much anticipation trailed the news of a sequel of the then comedy-drama hit. Fast-forward to January 1, 2022, the EbonyLife Studios production, in conjunction with Netflix dropped the sequel “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke” on the streaming platform. The fans favourite and one of the biggest Nollywood movies of 2018 ‘Chief Daddy’, tells the unique but hilarious story of a billionaire industrialist, Beecroft.

Following his death, his extended family of relatives, household staff, and numerous concubines and children jostle for his inheritance. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, ‘Chief Daddy 2’ picks up from the post-funeral life of the Beecroft family, as yet another offspring, Laila, shows up, looking to take everything the Beecrofts’ hold dear. The will is read, and the Chief’s sins are visiting all the children.

The Beecroft clan, who would rather fight than band together, will have to put their greed aside, confront this new foe, find their way to happiness and perhaps discover the true meaning of family. New additions like Rahama Sadau, Broda Shaggi and Uzor Arukwe, join the returning ensemble cast in true Chief Daddy style. The original Chief Daddy was released on December 14, 2018.

The sequel sees fan favorites Joke Silva, Rachel Oniga (late), Shaffy Bello, Folarin Falz Falana, Funke Akindele-Bello, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and a host of other talented stars reprise their roles from the 2018 feature film.

Speaking on the release, Mo Abudu, the CEO and Founder of EbonyLife Studios says ‘It’s been a busy year for the EbonyLife Group and we have walked a path with Netflix, our formidable partners, to bring audiences Chief Daddy 2, a bumper-packed, star-filled comedy to start 2022 off with a much-needed smile. Probably the most star-studded movie in the history of Nollywood. Netflix is bringing Nollywood home this festive season and we are excited to be part of this journey.’

However, despite its richly packed cast, there has been a frenzy of mixed reviews and negative reports from viewers online since the movie was released with majority faulting the movie’s worth and storyline, arguing that it would have benefited from better screenplay and direction.

