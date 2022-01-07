‘Senator Musa Will Win APC National Chairmanship Race’

Laleye Dipo Minna

As the race for the national chairmanship seat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gathers momentum, the Senator Sani Musa Advisory Council has boasted that the serving Niger State senator will clinch the coveted post.

The advisory council hinged its optimism on the acceptability of the contender by stakeholders at home and outside the state as well as his contribution to the development of his constituency.

The spokesman for the council, Alhaji Bissala Babasule, said in a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday that Senator Musa would also emerge victorious in the race because “he is a youth loved by the young and the old within and outside the party.

“We are forging ahead with our mobilisation of stakeholders to ensure total victory for Senator Musa, and we shall win because we are sure of support from other states and even the national leaderships of our party at the legislative and executive levels

“Doubting Thomas and prophets of doom will be put to shame at the end of the day. Our victory will surely bring about tremendous social economic and political developments of our dear state and Nigeria.

“It (Musa’s victory) will transform the country and handover the political leadership of our country to the youths whom he represents.”

Babasule said the aspirant has the full support of the Niger State Executive Council of the APC, adding that the state chairman of the party spoke glowingly about the aspirant when he (Musa) presented his letter of intent to the party.

“The event was like a carnival and all those that spoke, spoke glowingly about him and also threw their weight behind his aspiration,” adding that “if the state party leadership is stoutly behind one of its own, what other support does anyone need to clinch victory?”

On Musa’s achievements in his Niger East senatorial zone as a businessman and a federal legislator, Babasule said: He (Musa) employed not less than 500 liaison officers from the 99 wards to the Niger east senatorial zone, and has embarked “on many projects in each of the nine local government areas of his constituency at personal costs to him because of the interest he has for the emancipation of his people and realisation that everything should not be left to government.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

