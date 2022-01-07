How Ex-BBNaija Contestant Niyi Lawal is Building His Fashion Brand

Vanessa Obioha

Former BBNaija contestant Niyi Lawal is garnering ardent fans with his fashion style. With an intimidating height, the reality TV star sells his fashion brand mainly on Instagram, posting in outfits that not only speak volumes of his style but offer variety.

While others may have been born with a talent in fashion, Lawal’s love for the fashion world was born out of necessity. Due to his long limbs, he revealed that he has difficulty getting the right outfit.

“I was the guy who walked into a store and asked for the biggest sizes of clothes and accessories because of my height. I had only one shoe and I couldn’t wear trekkers (sandals) with the other kids. I am very tall and noticeable. So, I started making my own clothes and finding a way to style myself differently from the usual. I became a sensation for tall people and they started dressing well and carried themselves like they are supposed to,” he said in a recent chat.

Lawal’s style is a bit of everything. Sometimes, he dresses down, throwing in a casual tracksuit matched with tees or jackets, other times, he wears a stylish suit that gives viewers a peekaboo of his well-toned build.

No doubt, his life has taken a good turn since he participated in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of Big Brother Naija. To him, the show is proof of his success with the spotlight that has been on him. From getting a homecoming reception from the Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde to managing a fantasy gaming platform called The League of X Gamers (LXG), indeed, the TV show is a stepping stone for Lawal to find his feet in the entertainment industry.

“Big Brother Naija is a clear example of success for me. My main goal was to make it to the show and I did. Winning the show would have been a bonus. I am successful in setting my goals and achieving them. I have my family and we are happy together; that is just the best form it takes for me right now.”

An ambitious young man, Lawal’s ultimate dream is to become a life coach. So, it’s not uncommon to see his Instagram page littered with motivational posts. For instance, on December 1, 2021, he shared a post that encouraged young people to live their best lives.

“Make connections, join resources and forces together; face challenges and surmount them,” the post read.

One may wonder what challenges he faces at the moment.

“Getting it and starting on the right foot is key. Trying to get it right, consolidating this opportunity whilst understanding the demands, ethics and coping with the pressure has been quite challenging but fun at the same time,” he revealed.

As 2022 settles in, Lawal who is happily married is keen on taking his fashion brand to another level. He hinted, too, that music is also in the bag. Perhaps, an EP in 2022? Time will tell.

