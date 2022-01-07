Domesticate Child Rights Act, Women Lawyers Tell Ganduje

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) yesterday appealed to the Kano State Government to hasten domestication of Child Rights Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act.

The Chairperson of FIDA in Kano, Ms Bilkisu Suleiman, said domestication of the act, after been infused with the State Sharia Laws, would assist to reduce cases of raping minors, ‘Almajiri’ and other social vices been perpetuated in the state.

She said: “Right now, we are trying our best on awareness campaigns for our people to accept it and understand our missions, which is actually to correct the wrongs in the families.”

“We are highly disturbed by the menace of ‘Almajiri’ and child abuse, which sometimes escaped unpunished.

“Today’s social vices that are disturbing Northern Nigeria and Kano in particular, can only be checked if there are cogent laws that will deter the perpetrators and provide accurate punishment against them.

“FIDA is doing all it could to ensure problems in family settings and the issue of child abuse that has to do with rape, is actively look into and those who are abusing them are brought to book,” she said.

“That is why we are doing all we can to ensure that the acts are domesticated and infused accordingly,” she

