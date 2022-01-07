Customs Generated N2.24 Trillion in 2021

James Emejo in Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday disclosed that it generated a total of N2.24 trillion last year.

It pointed out that the amount collected surpassed its N1.67 trillion target set for the year.

Customs spokesman, Mr. Joseph Attah, revealed these in a statement, adding that its 2021 performance also surpassed the N1.56 trillion it realised in 2020, representing a 43.45 per cent increase.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) said the performance was as a result of resolute pursuit of what was termed the right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

He said service revenue generation profile had continued to be on the rise annually as ongoing reforms had focused on strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure, strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department, automation of the customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process among other measures.

He said the service efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of citizens, economy and the well-being of people resulted in the seizures of 5,096 assorted items with a duty paid value of N13.79 billion while 160 suspects are at different levels of investigation or prosecution.

The NCS also listed other landmark achievements in that boosted national security and economy.

These included the installation of three brand new scanners in Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Onne Ports; introduction of mobile tracker, a mobile application that enables individuals to remotely validate any declaration/payment and most importantly the status of any vehicle/cargo at any point.

Others included the introduction of Standard Operating Procedure for the use of Scanners; acquisition of rugged, gun trucks to secure anti-smuggling operatives in an increasingly hostile environment as well as e-customs take-off process now at the stage of final signing of agreement.

The statement added that, “All these are expected to impact positively on trade facilitation, fight smuggling, block revenue leakages and significantly impact on revenue generation and national security.

“NCS management recognizes the selfless efforts of Officers and Men who remained undaunted throughout the year resulting in these achievements.

“In the light of this, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) commends all Officers and Men for their doggedness and charges all to do more in the New Year.

“He also appreciates and commends the increasing numbers of compliant traders noting that compliance is a patriotic thing to do by citizens who desire a better nation.”

The statement added: “While giving the assurances of the Service determination to continuously seek ways of making it easy for stakeholders to comply, the CGC prayed for the repose of the souls of operatives who paid the supreme price in the course of fighting smugglers. The living, he said must sustain the fight in honor of the departed.

“NCS remains totally committed to the course of protecting national security and economy, we call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities.

