Buhari Sad over Death of 19 Passengers in Kano Road Mishap

Charges drivers to take safety measures seriously

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of 19 passengers who met their tragic fate in a road mishap

that occurred along the Kano/Zaria road on Thursday.

He has, therefore, commiserated with the Kano State government and the families of those who died in the accident.

In his reaction to the sad incident on Friday, President Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said, “I’m devastated and saddened by this unfortunate tragedy that claimed the lives of passengers who happily left their homes without any idea that it was going to be their last day on earth.”

According to the President, “the frequency of road accidents is particularly worrisome and it calls for greater reflection on the importance of safety standards.”

“I understand that the accident was blamed on over-speeding and this account worries me deeply. Our drivers should take safety regulations seriously; they have the responsibility to protect their passengers. It’s unfortunate that ours is a country where, despite regular public enlightenment programmes by road safety officials, our recalcitrant drivers treat the issue with indifference,” President Buhari lamented.

He added that, adherence to safety standards and regulations can go a long way to protect lives.

