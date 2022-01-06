Police Arrest Vigilance Member for Killing Nigerian Air Force Personnel

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested one Progress Amecheta, a member of Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), for the alleged killing of Nigeria Airforce Personnel in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

THISDAY gathered that the Air force personnel was shut dead Tuesday night by the vigilance group member at Omuanwa community in the LGA.

The situation, it was learned resulted to tension in the community as the youths took over the office of the OSPAC in the area chanting war songs.

A source who pleaded anonymity from the community, disclosed that problem intensified when the Airforce personal heard that his brother was apprehended, beaten and kept in OSPAC cell which led the personal to approach the vigilance to inquire from them the reason for manhandling his brother but was shot and taken to hospital by the same OSPAC where he was later confirmed dead.

Also speaking on the incident, Chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omuanwa community, Mr. Ugo Chinna, revealed that an OSPAC personnel was allegedly responsible for the killing of the Airforce personnel in his community.

He said the suspect has been apprehended and handed over to the Isiokpo Police Area Command in the LGA.

The CDC Chairman explained: “We have handed over the OSPAC personnel to the Area Command Isiokpo early this morning. Since yesterday, we were networking to ensure that this is done for the interest of peace in the community.

“It is painful we lost that young man, an agent of the federal government. Is despicable but if not that he is dead you would have heard his own side of the story.

“The incident is a case of carryover aggression. On Monday, there was an argument in the OSPAC yard between the Airforce personnel and the local vigilance.

“Someone was arrested to denounce cultism and that is what OSPAC has been doing to sanitise the community. I was told the Airforce personnel entered the yard and started commanding the immediate release of the arrested person. But during the argument the suspect pushed the victim out of the gate.

“On Tuesday, he (Airforce personnel) mobilised some of his friends and traced the vigilance member that pushed him outside the gate to his father’s house and they beat him to stupor. In defence, the vigilance member ran to where he kept his raffle, picked it up and shot at the Airforce personnel which led to his death”, Chinna explainedThe CDC chairman, however, condemned the killing of the Airforce personnel, adding that the law should take it cause.

He advised the youth of the community not to do things that are inimical to the peace of the community.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident.

She disclosed that the suspect has been arrested and being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Koko said: “The case in Omuanwa in Ikwerre LGA, the OSPAC personnel, Progress Amecheta, has been arrested and he is being detained in the SCID for further investigation”.

