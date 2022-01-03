Saudi Club, Al Shabab, May Prevent Ighalo from Tournament in Cameroon

*Okoye, Sanusi’s arrival swells Eagles camp to 13 players

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Saudi Arabia ‘s Al Shabab have been reported not going to release Odion Ighalo for the Africa Cup of Nations starting on January 9 in Cameroon.

Ighalo is Al Shabab ‘s highest goals scorer on 10 goals from 14 games this season and has helped the club stabilized and are second on the log with the prospect of a shot at the title.

Although there is no confirmation yet as Super Eagles handlers are expecting the 2019 AFCON highest goals scorer in camp this week to link up with his international teammates, exclusion of Ighalo will be big blow to Nigeria after Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis had also pulled out in similar circumstances.

Meanwhile, Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye and Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto were the addition to the 11 Super Eagles players ready in camp in Abuja.

Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Babafemi Raji, confirmed yesterday that the 13 Super Eagles in camp had their first training at 5pm at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja yesterday with interim Head Coach, Austin Eguavoen in charge of proceedings.

Most of the invited Super Eagles players for the AFCON in Cameroon are expected to troop into camp from today to meet the January 3 deadline set for those in the topflight English Premier League and the Spanish LaLiga.

As at Sunday night, the arrival of the trio of Peter Olayinka, Francis Uzoho and Henry Onyekuru swelled the Super Eagles camp to 11 player.

Maduka and Sanusi made it 13 players at the Bolton White Apartment camp of the team.

While Onyekuru and Uzoho would be making their second AFCON appearance, this will be Olayinka’s debut.

Alanyaspor of Turkey defender, Chidozie Awaziem believes Super Eagles will perform better at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“It has been a wonderful atmosphere in camp. Everyone is preparing with the few players in camp. Training sessions has been good,” Awaziem told the Super Eagles media.

“Everyone is giving their best, the coach is doing a good job. We are hoping to get more players in camp , so that we can begin preparation for the AFCON properly.

“It’s the new year and everyone is positive, we believe we can achieve something great this year,” he concluded.

The Eagles will be hoping to secure a fourth AFCON title after last winning it in 2013 in South Africa with late Stephen Keshi in charge.

At the last edition in Egypt they beat Tunisia in the third-placed match to claim the bronze.

Super Eagles players in camp include; Maduka Okoye, (Sparta Rotterdam), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto), Moses Simon (Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho(AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru(Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic), Chidozie Awaziem(Alayanspor, Turkey), Chidera Ejuke(CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi(Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah(Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble(Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

