Kwara Group Supports Saraki’s Presidential Bid

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A socio-cultural group based in Offa in Kwara State, the Agbala Progressive Union, has thrown its weight behind the 2023 presidential bid of former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The group declared its support for Saraki at the unveiling of its empowerment programme that was supported by Luxiar Nigeria Limited held in Offa over the weekend.

Empowerment items were distributed to beneficiaries selected across the 12 political wards in Offa local government area.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the coordinator of the group, Mr. Olawale Alabi, said they are supporting the former Kwara Governor to succeed Buhari because of his capacity, antecedents, experience and commitment to youth development.

He added that “Our love for Senator Rafiu Ibrahim also influenced our decision to support Saraki. We appreciate Senator Rafiu for his investment in human capital development and for empowering several of our members during his time at the Senate.”

Alabi further noted that Saraki remains the best man for the job and urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt him as its consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election, adding that the group would support the PDP at all levels.

In his reaction, the PDP Chairman in Offa Local Government Area, Mallam Aliyu Ibrahim, lauded the group specially for their sense of gratitude to Saraki and his protégé, Senator Ibrahim. He assured them that the party, under the leadership of Saraki, will always be ready to partner with them and support for their uplift and the advancement of Kwara as a whole.

While lauding the immediate past Senator in Kwara South for impacting life positively in the constituency, he charged the people to reciprocate the gesture and make way for more by driving the membership registration of PDP members in the community so as to increase the political chances of the party towards the rescue mission of Kwara and Nigeria from APC.

Meanwhile, members of the Kwara PDP Youth wing led by their leader, Hon. Mohammed Nurudeen while praising the decision of the group to support Saraki’s presidential ambition, noted that Agbala Progressive Union is a formidable youth group that money cannot influence for any reason.

He also appreciated the group for the food and cash empowerment for the less privileged, describing it as a timely intervention at this festive period because of the hardship in the land.

In the same vein, Ambassador Ganiyu Lukmon Ola a Youth Stakeholder of PDP in Offa local government stated the reasons why youths should support Saraki’s presidency bid in 2023.

He said Saraki was the architect of modern Kwara as numerous projects were initiated and completed during his term as governor of state. According to him, Saraki’s tenure gave us Kwara State University (KWASU), Kwara Advanced Diagnosis Center, International Aviation College, Shonga Farms Limited, Harmony Holdings Limited, among others.

The former House Leader, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke also hailed the group for their community development spirit and for identifying with the PDP under Saraki. He assured them of better working relationship on the rescue mission of the former Senate President to reset the country.

Earlier before the presentation of the empowerment items to the beneficiaries that were selected across the twelve political wards in Offa Local Government Area, Mr. Abiodun Adegoolu, one of the aides of Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim and Mr. Kazeem Popoola who was the representative of Luxiar Nigeria Limited, a major financier of the empowerment programme spoke in the same direction by commending the decision of Agbala and appreciated the support of Senator Ibrahim in community and human capital development in across Kwara South Senatorial district and beyond.

