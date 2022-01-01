Safe Roads: Exploring Pernod Ricard’s Unwavering Efforts to Curb Drink Driving

TIPS OF THE WEEK

Wine and Spirits company Pernod Ricard Nigeria recently launched a ‘don’t drink and drive’ campaign which is geared towards keeping roads free from accidents caused by drink driving throughout the festive period, reports Vanessa Obioha

Drink-driving which refers to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, has been a leading cause of road accidents worldwide. The effects of alcohol abuse vary greatly, as any amount of alcohol in the bloodstream can impact ones driving ability. Safe driving requires the ability to concentrate, make good judgements and quickly react to situations. However, drink-driving affects these skills, putting one at risk of causing an accident or highway injury.

Annual toll of fatalities from road accidents according to the World Health Organization is 1.25 million. The Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola in the beginning of the year, lamented that more people died from road accidents than the capricious coronavirus or malaria. Recent reports from the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) further indicate that no fewer than 41,257 injuries and deaths were recorded on highways in the last eight years.

The statistics are worrisome, particularly during the festive period when people often fall prey to the luring effect of alcohol misuse. With parties, music concerts and other entertainment events springing up everywhere to create a celebratory mood, it becomes pertinent that road users are adequately educated on the dangers of driving while inebriated.

One of the companies leading the campaign against drink-driving is Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, the number two worldwide producer of wines and spirits. The company recently launched a ‘don’t drink and drive’ campaign tagged ‘Safe Roads’. Although the campaign is geared towards the festive period, the wine and spirits company’s broader vision is to keep the highways free from accidents completely by creating awareness on the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The campaign which kicked off with a sensitization programme for commercial drivers at the Ojota New Garage bus park in Lagos on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, had in attendance representatives from the FRSC, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos; Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

To further drive the message home, a drama group, Dre Sticks, delivered a riveting performance to enlighten the attendees on the dangers of drink driving. Pernod Ricard Nigeria further contributed to the Safe Roads cause by presenting a donation of breathalysers — a device used to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath — to the FRSC.

Also, the wine and spirits company conducted a medical checkup during the event to foster safety for all.

Arguably, the effects of drink-drinking cannot be overemphasized. Apart from reducing reaction time, it can lead to impaired vision, drowsiness, lack of coordination and reduced concentration. This explains why ‘Safe Roads’ is a major part of the company’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap initiative to fight against alcohol misuse in the society by acting on harmful drinking. It also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 which seeks to promote good health and healthy life.

Even as a beverage company with one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, such as Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue whisky, Absolut vodka, Ballantine’s and Chivas Regal Scotch whiskies, among others. Pernod Ricard prides itself as a responsible company that promotes responsible drinking and frowns on alcohol abuse. It is no wonder that the company’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption has fetched it a gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked number one in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is very particular about its influence in society. Its vision is based on sharing moments of convivialities for consumers. Respect and responsibility for each other, communities, and the planet are embedded in its business as it is deeply convinced that there is no conviviality in excess, especially when it comes to drinking.

Therefore, drivers are urged to take a pledge “I will not Drink and Drive” to avoid driving under the influence especially this festive season, however, this campaign from Pernod Ricard as well as mass media and police enforcements against drink-driving are not limited to specific holidays since drink-driving behaviour occurs throughout the year. The FRSC have also put in place penalties to reduce the dangers of drinking and driving. For instance, if you are charged with drink driving, you could face severe legal and financial penalties.

