Interswitch Announces Plans to Digitise Transport Sector

Omolabake Fasogbon

Africa’s integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch has said plans to digitise the transportation of people and goods in the country are in the pipelines.

The organisation which disclosed this at the Lagos Transport Fest, stated that the need for technology in all sectors including transportation was fast becoming popular.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The role of digitisation in Nigeria’s Urban Mobility’, Business Development Manager, Mass Transit Indeco at Interswitch, Nnenna Aja – Nwachukwu stated that more than before, technology “is gaining prominence in solving multifaceted challenges associated with daily commuting, right from the booking stage to the actual movement of passengers.”

She explained that COVID-19 restrictions, in addition to loss of revenue in nudging companies and entrepreneurs, expedited the birth of innovative solutions that guarantee safe and convenient commuting.

She said that the new transport solutions would be unveiled to the public in few months to add value to rail, water, air and road transport operators as well as private firms offering mass transit and ride-hailing services.

“We built a solution to digitise the transport system and connect with consumers through the Quickteller platform, making the process of booking for transport and payment seamless.

“What we are doing with the platform is essentially to leverage technology in enabling the processes. The platform is robust and inclusive such that it caters to the needs of both the government and private companies.”

