APC Caretaker Committee Promises to Conduct Rancour-free National Convention

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has assured that it will conduct a rancour-free national convention of the party.

The National Secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, gave the assurance in the party’s New Year message to Nigerians.

He said: “APC assures all party members and indeed Nigerians that the CECPC is poised and ready to meet up with the tasks ahead in 2022, particularly the conduct of a rancour-free APC National Convention.

“The CECPC will surely bequeath a progressive party and structure that will continue to install and entrench APC governments at all levels to put Nigeria in its deserved rank in the comity of nations.”

Akpanudoedehe also assured that the party would continue to proactively and constructively engage critical stakeholders on issues that affect Nigerians.

Reeling out the achievements of the Caretaker committee, Akpanudoedehe said it has won into the APC fold three serving state governors and scores of parliamentarians from other political parties.

The secretary said the committee had successfully reviewed the APC Constitution.

The party noted that it has ended and resolved inherited litigations and court cases instituted by many aggrieved members against the party for various reasons by reaching out to the aggrieved members who have consequently responded to the CECPC reconciliation.

It added: “It has scrutinised and paid for the inherited debts with respect to the services to the party in the past administration.”

The ruling party said there was a need to break from the past and reject practices of imposition of candidates and electoral fraud which the main opposition has refused to discard.

It said its commitment to free, fair and credible elections was unwavering, saying in all elections, valid votes must count and the popular will of the electorate must prevail.

