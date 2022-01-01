2023: We’ll Use Votes to End Bad Governance in Abia, Says APC

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its strong belief in the power of the electorate to engender change, saying that votes would be used to flush out bad governance in Abia in the forthcoming general election.

This, the party explained, informed its grassroots mobilisation agenda across the state aimed at making Abia voters recognise the power they possess and the need to use it at the polls to end the over 20 years of stagnation caused by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Leader of Abia APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike made this known while addressing party faithful at their end of year meeting which was preceded by a thanksgiving service held at St. John Methodist Church, Umukabia Okpuala in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that APC was working very hard to raise the quantum of votes that would guarantee its triumph at the polls, adding that Abia people were ready to make strong statements with their votes against the ruling party.

The party chieftain therefore charged the Abia APC faithful to go for votes which is the legitimate weapon for use in political battle in a democracy, adding that nothing should be left to chance.

He decried a situation where eligible voters, who are even party members, would not come out to cast their ballots on election day and still expect a miracle to happen at the polls.

“We must ensure that we all come out and cast our votes when the time comes to do so,” he said, adding, “We shall win by all legitimate standards.”

Emenike, who is the Secretary of APC Contact and Strategy Committee, reminded all party members that they are stakeholders in the project to make the party gain control of Abia hence the need to show enough commitment to achieve the desired goal.

According to him, every member who is committed to the party’s goals and aspirations would naturally be delighted and proud to be identified with the party’s success story at the polls.

On the fate of estranged party members, Emenike reiterated that the door remains open for all aggrieved members to return to the Abia APC family and make positive contributions to ensure the party’s electoral success in 2023.

“No member of the party would be disparaged or humiliated,” he assured, adding that 2023 is a collective project and no party member with positive contribution to make would be denied the chance.

The party chieftain paid glowing tributes to the memory of Abia APC chairman, Mr. Enyinnaya Harbour, who passed on shortly after he was elected at the state congress.

He said that, until his death, Harbour remained steadfast, honest and fully committed to building the party, adding that he fought for good governance in Abia and was poised to lead APC to victory in 2023 before death struck.

