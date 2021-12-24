Wakanow Rewards Customers

Wakanow, one of the largest online travel agency in Africa, rolled out the drums to celebrate and reward her teeming customers at an exclusive dinner at the 788 on the Sea Restaurant, Twin Waters, Lekki, Lagos on the 16th of December 2021.

The amazing night of celebrating exceptional customers brought together customers, travel enthusiasts, and airline partners cut across the aviation industry.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bayo Adedeji, said, “This event is part of the Company’s effort to strengthen relationships with existing customers and show appreciation for their long-term partnership with Wakanow. We are grateful to all our partners and staff for making the year an eventful one. With over a decade in the industry, the company has been able to grow a set of loyal customers who have made the brand stand tall in the aviation industry.”

Adedeji said looking into the future, the company would transform into a travel-tech company that will provide technological solutions for the industry. This is another way of ensuring that customers get optimal service from us and we keep winning in the industry across the globe. We will also open new offices across the country so that we become more accessible for our customers.

Customers were rewarded with various gifts at the black-tie event, some of the winners won tickets to any destination of choice, these include Opeyemi Bada won Turkish Airlines ticket; Elijah Obafemi Nakpodiawon Air France KLM ticket; Omotayo Saba won Air Cote D’Ivoire ticket; Adedeji Ashiru won Lufthansa ticket; Abiodun Adegoke and Kogbe Oluwafisayomi won Kenya Airways tickets respectively.

Others who were also rewarded included the highest selling affiliate- Ifeanyi Nwankwo of Captains Travel Agency with a Business Class Ticket to anywhere in the world; top two customers- Adewunmi Ogunsanyaand Bright Afiwerie with Business Class tickets; Philip Osadebe got an all-expense-paid trip to Egypt and Wonuola Olatunde Lamidi won a United Airlines flight ticket to the United States of America amongst many other rewards.

