Nigeria Gets First Country Chief Data Officer Ambassador

Emma Okonji

With the recent hosting of the first International Country Chief Data Officer (CDO) Ambassador Symposium in Nigeria, by the Institute of Information Management (IIM) Africa in Abuja recently, Nigeria has gotten its first CDO Ambassador.

The CEO of IIM, Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole, becomes Nigeria’s first country Chief Data Officer Ambassador.

The MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium (MIT CDOIQ), now in its 15th year, is one of the key events where attendees along with government and academia share best practices, experiences and exchange cutting edge ideas, content and discussions.

MIT CDOIQ Symposium Co-Director, Robert Lutton, said: “The Country Chief Data Officers Ambassador Program is created to empower Ambassadors in each country and help them to build, champion and be the voice of data to the C Suite and data community.”

It was created by three founding organisations that share the same goal of advancing knowledge and accelerating the adoption of the role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) in all industries across the geographical countries. They include: CDOIQ, the International Society of Chief Data Officers and the CDO Magazine

According to Lutton, “In establishing the Country CDO Ambassador program, we define the following purpose and mission: To enrich the global community with the Country CDO Ambassador successes. To develop a champion of the region, who facilitates a bi-directional communication between Country CDO Ambassadors and their community, providing a vehicle for promoting successes, and providing education, while mobilising efforts for the community.

The CDO Ambassador strengthens local community ties, serving as the focal point and providing support, assistance and guidance to each other when needed. Also to collaborate with academic, business, and government as well as partners. To leverage all knowledge from all sources and to celebrate successes, and achievement of community members, where everyone can be recognised.”

