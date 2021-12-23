Chinese Firm Donates Solar Equipment to Usman Dan Fodio University Communities

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

In its efforts to solve the problem of inadequate power supply in some areas in Sokoto State, a Chinese Company, PowerChina-Kunming Engineering Cooperation Limited, last Tuesday donated 170 units of rural solar power photovoltaic equipment to Skipton Energy Research Centre in Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS).

The equipment donated under the ‘Green Energy Africa, One Belt, One Road Lightening up of Thousands of Households Project’, was initiated by the Yunnan Province Department of Commerce 2021 Foreign Aid Project.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Wang Jiulin, said 30 units of similar equipment were donated to the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under the same project.

Jiulin said the project was aimed at facilitating more access to modern clean green energy to rural communities and the neighborhoods of Sokoto Energy Research Centre located in the university, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) under the partnership.

According to him, ”It will also ease the challenges of lack of access to electricity grid by rural communities and to improve the social and economic development of the rural populace, as well as cement the mutual collaborations among the organisations.”

Juilin said: “The support will also promote understanding and the benefits of solar photovoltaic products in Nigeria.

“The collaboration is expected to facilitate technicians training exchange in order to enable more Nigerians to join solar photovoltaic industry with assistance from China.”

While responding, the Vice Chancellor of UDUS, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, expressed appreciation for the support, describing it as beneficial in recognition of worldwide agreement to address global challenge of climate change.

Bilbis said the challenges mostly emanated from human activities such as production and consumption of fossil energy, deforestation and overpopulation through migration, adaptation and energy strategies.

He explained that measures and strategies were put in place by combined efforts of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) along with about 200 member nations.

The vice chancellor noted that donations to Sokoto Energy Centre in UDUS would serve as a pathway stimulus toward achieving the targeted goals.

“Distribution of equipment to the centre and surrounding communities is in line with the UN 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the recent UN conference of parties on Climate change (COP26) committed to zero emission by 2026,” Bilbis said.

He further commended the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and his team for the efforts on renewal and conventional energy as well as the establishment of the mutual collaboration.

Earlier, the Director, Sokoto Energy Centre, Prof. Mahmud Garba, said the donation and continued partnership with the Chinese firm would ensure robust development in the area.

Garba assured the communities of maximum utilisation of equipment as well as promoting the technical process and maintenance.

