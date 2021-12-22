News in Photographs: Buhari Chairs FEC Meeting, Launches 2021- 2025 National Devt Plan 

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.
The president also launched the 2021 -2025 National Development Plan.
