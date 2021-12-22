Gombe Gov Flags off Y’ello Mobile Clinic

Restates His Administration’s Commitment To Deliver Quality Healthcare Services

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has assured that his administration would continue to work in partnership with any organisation that is desirous of fostering meaningful development in the state.

Yahaya said during the formal handover of an ultra-modern mobile clinic to the state government by a multinational mobile telecommunications giant, MTN Monday, that the gesture would complement his administration’s efforts in improving access to health care, especially for rural dwellers.

He stressed that “one of the challenges people at the rural communities face is quality healthcare and this mobile clinic will give a great boost to our rural healthcare programmes.”

He explained further that his administration is determined to ensure that the people of the state, no matter where they live, have access to quality healthcare.

He commended the telecommunications giant for the initiative that brought succour to the people of the state.

He said: “We are fully aware that the health sector in Nigeria is highly challenged in terms outreach and in terms of meeting the demands and needs of our people; and in that regard whatever that goes into health, if we go by the saying ‘health is wealth’, is worth doing well.”

The governor assured that the state government under his leadership would team up with the MTN to bring healthcare facilities to the doorsteps of the people.

Yahaya remarked that what the MTN has done is worth celebrating and encouraged the telecom provider to do more in their corporate social responsibility services.

Earlier speaking, the Gombe State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, said that the flag-off of the MTN Y’ello Doctor Project in Gombe State marked another milestone in the quest of the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya to improve accessibly to quality healthcare services.

Dahiru said that the mobile clinic project was conceived to provide the opportunity for communities and market places across the state to have access to basic healthcare services.

The MTN Senior Lead, Sales and Trade Development, Mr. Hanson Thliza, said that the Y’ello Doctor project was conceived to bring succour to Nigerians.

Thliza said that services available under the intervention include medical consultation, vital checks, rapid diagnostic tests, medications, counseling and referral services.

He commanded the Gombe State Government under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya for giving the telecommunications company the conducive environment to implement the project in the state.

