Finally, FG Restores Emirates’ Winter Schedule in Nigeria

Chinedu Eze

After many weeks of diplomatic row, the federal government has finally reinstated Emirates Airlines daily schedule to Nigeria.

Emirates had been given approval to operate 21 times weekly; two daily flights to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and one daily flight to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The restoration of Emirates flights was contained in a letter signed by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, addressed to the country manager, Emirates Airlines.

The letter stated: “Following the further consultations with various stakeholders and the letter from Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December, 2021 offering Air Peace Airlines daily slots to Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the re-instatement of the ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule.”

It noted that the approval was predicated on compliance with the Dubai Travel Protocol as released by Dubai airports on Friday 26 November 2021 as it affects travellers travelling from Nigeria to UAE.

The federal government had restricted Emirates to just one weekly flight to Abuja, after discussions broke down over the UAE’s restriction of Air Peace to just one flight to Sharjah.

In response, Emirates had also withdrawn flight services from Nigeria in what led to a diplomatic impasse between the two countries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

