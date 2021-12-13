Gunmen Abduct Two Monarchs in Imo

The Traditional Ruler of Amagu Ihube, Acho Ndukwe, and that of Ihitte Ihube, Paul Ogbu, in Okigwe Local Government Area in Imo state have been kidnapped by gunmen. The palaces of the two monarchs were set ablaze by the gunmen during the attack yesterday.

Also, a youth leader in the Umulolo Okigwe area of the state was reportedly abducted by the gunmen while the country home of Fabian Nwosu, a community leader, was vandalised during the attack.

According to a resident, “It was something else in the early hours of Sunday. They came in Hilux vehicles and kidnapped the two monarchs and burnt their palaces and vehicles.”

“They also kidnapped the youth leader of Umuololo- Okigwe. They also went to the house of Fabian Nwosu, on meeting his presence, they vandalised his house. Eze Ndukwe is an influential king. He is the chairman of the Council of Traditional rulers in Okigwe LGA. He is also the chairman and CEO of Genesis Hotel, Okigwe. Nobody can comprehend this attack.”

The communities are bewildered. Highly confused,” the resident said.

Imo Police Spokesperson, Micheal Abbatam, said the command had commenced an investigation into the incident.

