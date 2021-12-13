EFCC: Governor Withdrew N60bn in Cash from His State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that a Northern Governor personally withdrew cash of N60 billion from his state treasury.

The Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this in a story published on the agency’s magazine, EFCC Alert.

Although Bawa refused to give out his name, he explained that the governor is from the North Central part of the country.

He said: “I can tell you for free that the new Department of Intelligence that we have created is working wonders.“They have come up with a lot of intelligence. In one of them, a governor in a North-Central state within the last six years (one individual) has withdrawn over N60 billion in cash.

”We are looking at all of that, and I assure you that at the end of all of our investigations, Nigerians are going to be briefed of what we are doing behind the scene on cybercrime, politically exposed persons as well as engaging government agencies to ensure that we have better processes and procedures on how to do government business.”

