CHINT Electric Debuts in Nigeria, Vows to Transform Electrical Market

Gilbert Ekugbe

CHINT Electric Company Limited, subsidiary of CHINT Global has vowed to transform Nigeria’s electrical market with the launch of its first-rate innovative electrical solutions.

The Customer Manager, West Asia & Africa, CHINT Electric, Mrs. Karima NC, at the company official launch in Lagos, stated that the company is highly optimistic about the myriad of potentials Nigeria offers; hence the decision to launch in the country.

According to the company, the provision of world-class electrical equipment is pertinent to the technological development of any nation.

According to her, CHINT Electric Nigeria is the first subsidiary of CHINT Group to establish operations in Central and West Africa.

“Today is a significant day for us at CHINT as it marks the beginning of a historical journey. CHINT Nigeria was fully established in November 2021 with a registered capital of USD 1 million. With over 35 years of experience and presence in over 140 countries, CHINT ranks as a leading player in the energy sector with operations across several continents, including Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific,” she added.

While expounding on the company’s services, Business Development Manager, Central & West Africa, CHINT Electric, Mr. Wasiu Adewale Folorunso called for collaboration with key stakeholders in the industry, noting that the company is currently in the process of appointing new distributors to serve the Nigerian market whilst empowering the Nigerian populace.

In demonstration of its commitment to empowering Nigeria, CHINT Electric announced a strategic collaboration with foremost educational institution, the University of Lagos during the ceremony. The company says it will offer best performing students of the Electrical & Electronics Department an annual internship program with financial benefits.

Describing the annual internship programme, Key Account Manager, Central & West Africa, CHINT Electric, Sulaiman Azeez, stated that the collaboration is a corporate social responsibility initiative, aimed at uplifting exceptional students whilst enhancing the quality of education in the Nigerian society.

