Amnesty Beneficiaries Laud President Buhari, Dikio on Empowerment

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), who were part of two separate entrepreneurship training in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, under the Seven Oaks Auction and Trading Ltd, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his dedication in ensuring the amnesty programme was sustained.

The Seven Oaks Auction and Trading Limited, an accredited vendor under the Amnesty Office in 2019, undertook two separate training on entrepreneurship for amnesty beneficiaries and in 2021, empowered the beneficiaries.

The empowerment programme was in two phase. The first batch of beneficiaries were empowered with Keke Napeps, which was distributed in the premises of the Bayelsa Chapter of the National Union of Journalists, (NUJ) in Yenagoa early this year, while the second batch were empowered with Thermocool Chest Freezers, Firman Generating Sets, various food items and funds for renting of shops in July 2021.

The beneficiaries particularly extolled the virtues of the Amnesty interim Administrator, Col Millan Dikio (rtd) who they said had proven to be a round peg in a round hole and has shown remarkable dedication to duty.

According to the beneficiaries, it was commendable how the vendor’s strict adherence to laid down procedures of the Amnesty Programme ensured that all those who were part of the training were provided with the necessary empowerment items and funding.

A beneficiary, Ebi Sinclair, who spoke with THISDAY, said she benefited immensely from the programme, even as She lauded the training firm.

Another beneficiary, Eddy Michael submitted that he was trained on how to manage trading stores, and was given all items, as well as all other necessities listed with which he opened his shops, and that the shop is still in operation.

