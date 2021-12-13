Alakija Drums Government Support for Young Aspiring Entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Foremost Nigerian businesswoman and philanthropist, Apostle Folorunso Alakija has expressed the belief that Nigeria, its economy and people can be transformed through entrepreneurship, while calling on the Country’s State and federal governments to take a more systematic approach to job creation for youths, by supporting their entrepreneurial dreams.

Alakija stated this during the 8th annual African Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E) Convention tagged ‘’Unemployment Summit’’, organized by African Young Entrepreneurs in collaboration with Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) held in Akure, Ondo State.

“If we want our country to take its rightful place in the committee of Nations, we need to involve our youths in decision making, policy creation, strategy development, legislation, corporate governance, and entrepreneurship, ”she said.

In her keynote address, she commended the Ondo State Government, under the leadership of Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (S.A.N.) for the foresight in providing a platform to assist youths in achieving their entrepreneurial dream. Apostle Alakija, who is also the grand matron of A.Y.E. noted that entrepreneurship remains an excellent panacea for youth unemployment and other associated vices. She urged the government and other relevant stakeholders to rise to the occasion by coming up with favorable policies, interventions and creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Mr. Summy Smart Francis, noted that the summit was organized as part of its commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs by creating platforms that would facilitate trade and promote business ideas among the youths in Nigeria.

