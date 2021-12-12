Pernod Ricard Sensitises Drivers on Dangers of Alcohol Misuse

Gilbert Ekugbe

Pernod Ricard Nigeria has embarked on a nationwide sensitisation programme to educate drivers especially commercial drivers on the dangers of drinking and driving in the country.

The Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Western Africa, Sola Oke, explained that the campaign tagged ‘Safe Roads’ is part of the organisation’s sustainability and responsibility roadmap under its responsible hosting pillar, which aims at fighting alcohol misuse in the society by acting on harmful drinking.

Speaking at the campaign launch held at the Ojota New Garage bus park in Lagos, which he said is targeted at commercial drivers, Oke stated that as an organisation, it is committed to ensuring that customers understand the need for responsible drinking and the dangers associated with alcohol misuse specifically for drivers.

“As we are all aware, road traffic injuries and deaths have become one of the growing public health problems in Nigeria. Among the causes of road accidents is driving under the influence of alcohol, also called drink-driving. It is basically the misuse of alcohol and is a major risk factor for road accidents. It is against this background that we at Pernod Ricard Nigeria have decided to kickstart this initiative,” he said.

He added: “The campaign is being implemented in partnership with the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC), with the aim of helping drivers understand the negative effects of alcohol misuse, and to promote responsible and positive choices especially in this festive season where a lot of commuters would be traveling out of Lagos to various places and putting our lives in the hands of our drivers.”

In admonishing the commercial drivers at the event, Assistant State Commander, Nigeria Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Lagos Command, Mrs Titilope Ogunluyi stated, “Our drivers are very important, because the lives of passengers are in their hands while they drive. As we know, alcohol is meant to be for pleasure and socializing, not when we’re at work. Even then, it is supposed to be taken in moderation, which varies from individual to individual. We are therefore appealing to our drivers, to abstain totally from alcohol while driving.”

The Zonal Commanding officer FRSC, Anthony E. Daudu commented on the necessity of responsible driving and road safety for all.

“Driving is a very serious business, which is why the FRSC has made it mandatory that if you must start driving, then you must be trained for it; so that you do not cause colossal damage to yourself and to others. I think this is a very timely and laudable campaign, and the FRSC is in total support of this program,” he said.

Also speaking, Akin-George Fashola representing the Honourable Commissioner for Transportation, expressed his gratitude to Pernod Ricard, and urged other corporate bodies to emulate the actions of Pernod Ricard.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

