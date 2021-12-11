Jolted by Unending Killings, President Sends NSA, IG, Three Others to Sokoto, Katsina

*Demands immediate situation report

*Hundreds protest in Kano over massacres in the North

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Apparently jolted by recent killings in Sokoto and Katsina states by terrorists, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday dispatched a high-level five-man security delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services, to the two states, with a mandate for quick recommendations on how to end the carnage.

On the same day, hundreds of youths stormed the streets of Kano State, with banners and placards, protesting mass killings in Northern Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the Buhari delegation, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd) was sent to Sokoto and Katsina states in response to the spike in activities of terrorists.

Other members of the delegation are the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo.

The President is expecting an immediate situation report and recommendations on actions to follow to effectively deal with the worrisome situation.

Sokoto Killings

Terrorists have been ravaging Sokoto State for almost three years, with several local government areas under the control of the outlaws. Daily, scores are killed, many abducted and houses burnt in these places.

Last Thursday, three people were killed by extremists who invaded Kurawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The attack occurred hours after Governor Aminu Tambuwal visited the area on a condolence visit to the families of travellers burnt to death by terrorists last Sunday.

Just last Monday, scores were killed when the terrorists struck in Gidan Bawa village, Isa Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack, the terrorists burnt 23 travellers in a bus heading to Kaduna.

Katsina Killings

In Katsina State, the terrorists are active in virtually all the local government areas. Worst hit are Kurfi, Dutsinma, Matazu, Musawa, Malumfashi, Dandume, Bakori, Funtua, Kafur and Danja.

Last Wednesday, the Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir, was killed in his House located at Fatima Shema Quarters, Katsina.

One of the residents, who does not want his name in print, said: “The gunmen stormed the house at night and attacked him. They killed him and locked his corpse up in one of the rooms where we discovered it today (Thursday).”

Nasir, 61, a former member of the House of Representatives, was also a former official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has persistently expressed worries about the security challenges bedeviling the state, noting that 10 out of 34 local government areas of the state are under persistent attacks by bandits and kidnappers.

He affirmed that the deteriorating spate of banditry, kidnapping, rape and armed robbery were clogs in his government’s effort at restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

During a recent visit to the state by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, he said: “We here in Katsina, if we say we are very happy, we are not being honest. We are disturbed with this issue of banditry accompanied with kidnapping, raping of innocent women, armed robbery on our highways. I want technology to be properly deployed to bring these activities under control.

“Ten out of 34 local governments in Katsina State are under severe bandits’ attacks daily. So, with that in mind, there is no way we can sleep. Our phones are permanently on to hear what is happening in local governments. Before breakfast, I am briefed about what happened last night. So, General, we are not in a very comfortable situation but we thank God.”

Buhari Vows to Bring Killers of Katsina Commissioner to Justice

President Buhari yesterday expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Nasir, vowing to bring the culprits to justice. He has ordered a manhunt for those behind the murder.

He said death of the commissioner had illuminated the need for all and sundry, agencies, organisations and institutions to understand the gravity of the security challenges and the need to forestall future occurrence of such incidents.

The president’s security delegation, led by Monguno, condoled with the government and people of the state over the incident.

Monguno noted that the nation had been gripped by the news of the tragic incident and that efforts were on to arrest and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said: “The gruesome murder of Dr. Rabe Nasir, a serving commissioner in Katsina State, is a great loss, not only to Katsina State, but also to the entire nation.

“Mr. President has the confidence that the Nigeria Police Force will uncover those who perpetrated the crime and the proper criminal justice and the process of the law will take place and these people will be brought to book.

“This has illuminated the need for all of us in this country, whatever agency, organisation or institution to understand the gravity of this sought of incident and to ensure not only to forestall such incidents in the future but to actually reach an end stage.”

He added: “Mr. President wants me and the members of our delegation to reassure you of his commitment to ensure safety and security of individuals and institutions. Mr. President is deeply touched and shocked over this sort of assassination.”

Responding, Masari, challenged security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the act in order to face the wrath of the law.

Kano Youths Protest over Killings in the North

Hundreds of youths yesterday in Kano besieged the government house roundabout with banners and placards in peaceful protest over mass killings in Northern Nigeria.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions, asking President Buhari to act immediately.

They marched from Audu Bako secretariat to Kano Government House, where security operatives received the group of protesters, listened to them and promised to take the matter further to the appropriate quarters.

The Convener of the protest, Zainab Naseer Ahmad, lamented how insecurity was threatening the lives and livelihood of Nigerians.

“We come to share our concern and send a message to our leaders; we are tired of the worsening state of insecurity in the country.”

The protesters, chanting songs of peace, called on President Buhari and the governors to show more interest in tackling insecurity.

There has been outrage in the North since terrorists burnt alive some travellers in Sokoto State early in the week.

