Army Chief Tells Troops to Prepare for More Security Threats Next Year

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged commanders and troops to prepare for more security threats next year.

Gen. Yahaya stated this yesterday at the closing ceremony of the COAS annual conference in Abuja, tasking the commanders to plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year.

In an obvious move to stem the high level of casualty sustained in the fight against terrorists, and other outlaws, the Chief of Army Staff directed the commanders to ensure that troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills.

He said emphasis would be placed on individual and unit training to enhance teamwork and professionalism, adding that commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in 2022.

Yahaya said, “In the course of the conference, we discussed vigorously salient issues affecting the performance of our constitutional roles and the sustenance of professionalism.

“We have equally considered the various security issues plaguing our nation. Consequently, our focus for the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board.

“Emphasis will be placed on both individual and unit training that will enhance teamwork and professionalism.

“Furthermore, commanders must ensure that their troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills by engaging in effective night operations and anti-ambush drill training.

“We must take the fight to the adversary in order to neutralise and defeat them.

“Commanders are also urged to develop contingency plans to ensure our forces always retain the initiative in all our theatres of operation.

“In that vein, commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year.”

According to him, “commanders must also look at the possibilities of conducting a wide range of operations against bandits and insurgents.”

NAN reports that Yahaya said he expects the Army to endeavour to resolutely defeat the enemies in all theatres of operations with “the improved support troops have in terms of logistics and other key combat enablers.”

