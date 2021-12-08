Queen’s College Seeks Parents’ Involvement in Children’s Education

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has advised parents to collaborate with the school in providing quality education for their children.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony of about 400 for the 2021/2022 academic session, the principal said aside from paying their children’s school fees, parents need to counsel and guide them.

She advised parents always to assess their children’s performance when they return home to know their areas of strength and weakness.

She said parents should also know who their children’s friends are because friends can influence them positively or negatively.

She stressed that parents need to spend quality time with their children to get to know them better. “The school and the parents need to join hands to make sure that children are on the right path.”

To ensure that the new students toe the path of excellence, Yakubu-Oyinloye said the school would ensure that teachers attend classes promptly and cover the syllabus. She said the school also organised extra lessons, especially for exam classes, employing technology to aid learning.

To ensure the all-round development of students, she said the school also ensures that the students excel in extra-curricular activities.

The principal advised the new students to be focused, put in their best, ensuring they get all they can get out of the school.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Ronke Jibodu, urged the students to dream big and make the best of their opportunities to succeed.

The PTA Chairman, Mr. Adedamola Adewuyi, advised parents to upgrade their parenting skills to keep abreast of the peculiarities of raising adolescents. He also urged them to cooperate with the management to improve the existing standard of the school.

