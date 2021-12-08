Kwara Poly Expels Six HND Students over Forged National Diploma Certificates

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The management of Kwara State Polytechnic (KwaraPoly) Ilorin has expelled six Higher National Diploma (HND)students of the institution for their involvement in the submission of fake National Diploma(ND) certificates.

In a statement issued and signed by Principal Assistant Registrar, (Academic Matter Board), Mr. Ismail Onikoko Saliu yesterday said the affected students forged their ND certificates for HND admissions.

The statement read: “ Sequel to the discovery of your involvement in the submission of fake/forged National Diploma certificates, contrary to the Matriculation Oath you sworn to, the Kwara State Polytechnic Authority has approved your immediate expulsion from the Polytechnic.

“Your expulsion is in line with the provision in the Reviewed Students Information and Regulation Handbook 2019.

“You therefore cease to be student of the Polytechnic and should hand over all Polytechnic properties in your possession to the Head of Department or appropriate Polytechnic Authority. “.

The statement therefore, advised the affected students to comply strictly with the directive to avoid litigation.

