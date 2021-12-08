In Last Minute Decision, Outgoing PDP Approves Expulsion of Members in Kebbi

•Extends tenure of Anambra caretaker committee

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Less than 24 hours to the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it has approved the expulsion of 15 members of the party in Kebbi State and at the same time, extended the tenure of office of the Anambra State executive committee.

This is as employment scam has rocked the party with employment of personal staff of outgoing NWC members and triple promotions of staff to managerial levels, after a massive sack of staff last year.

In a statement, outgoing National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, he said the party has affirmed the expulsion of some of its members in Kebbi State, by the state chapter of the party.

The expelled members were Garba Abubakar Besse, Ibrahim Usman Manzo, Muhd Ruwa R.K, Musa Ibrahim Manzo, Umar Yakubu Kamba, Abdulmalik Haliru Milton, Haruna Shayau, Isiyaku Daudu Saleh Gambo, Bello Muhd Gulmare, Junaidu Wasagu, Muhd Idris Afan, Abubakar Kurunkudu, Hajiya Yalli and Haruna Isa

According to Ologbondiyan, “Their expulsion is sequel to the decision of the state chapter and ratification by the NWC in line with the provision of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).”

The PDP, therefore, urged all its members in Kebbi State to remain calm, united and focused, and not allow any agents of destabilisation to derail their party in the collective quest to rescue the state as well as the nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The outgoing NWC has also extended the tenure of caretaker committees in wards, local governments and state chapters of the party in Anambra State.

According to Ologbondiyan, “This decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) in this regard, is in view of the urgent need to ensure proper structure in all organs of the party at all levels across the state.

“In line with the provisions of the PDP constitution 2017 (as amended), the tenure of the caretaker committee, has been extended for a period not exceeding 30 days to give stakeholders enough time for broader consultations on the Anambra State chapter of the party.”

The PDP charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Anambra to remain united and continue to work together in the interest of the party in the state.

Meanwhile, there is an alleged ongoing wave of employment racketeering between personal staff of outgoing NWC members into the permanent staff structure of the party.

The PDP, last year, sacked over 70 per cent of its staff due to paucity of funds, but surprisingly, in the twilight of its tenure, the party has engaged in massive employment of new cadre of staff.

Apart from the employment of new staff, the party is promoting staff from junior cadre to managerial cadre, while those transferred out of Abuja for disciplinary actions were being recalled to the party headquarters. At press time, there were legions of petitions from aggrieved staff awaiting the assumption of the Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC

The new NWC is expected to assume office on Friday, December 10, after their inauguration at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. It has also hinted it would hold valedictory session on Wednesday at the national secretariat of the party at 11 am.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

