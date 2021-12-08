FMN Reward Innovators to Promote Food Revolution

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading integrated food and agro-allied group, yesterday announced the commencement of its social impact campaign to encourage and foster innovation within the food systems in the country.

The campaign, which is tagged, “FMN Prize for Innovation,” is designed to inspire and revitalize food production in the country and ultimately contribute to attaining the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to the company, each year, the prize will focus on a different element of the food value chain to generate new and imaginative ways of thinking and encourage novel solutions to established problems.

The company said that starting from today( 8th of December 2021) operators within the food systems, including all activities in the value chain that covers feeding and nourishing people, from growing, harvesting, packaging, processing, trans-porting, and marketing, can send in their applications for the prize with the prospects of winning the start Prize of N3 million.

Commenting, the Director of Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, Mr. Sadiq Usman, said:“A significant number of the challenges facing the food systems in Nigeria today, including low productivity due to damaged crops, limited access to agricultural value chains, and food loss or wastage, can be solved by creative thinking and the right investment in innovation. And that is where companies like ours come in. The prize for innovation is another way of demonstrating FMN’s commitment to enriching lives and empowering commitment by investing in not just the development of the food value chain but in capacity development and access to resources. “

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) and Founder of Tomato Jos Farming and Processing Limited Mira Mehta; CEO, Fate Foundation, Adeyinka Adeyemi; a private equity investment advisor, Mezuo Nwuneli, and Director of Strategy & Stakeholder Relationship for FMN, Sadiq Usman, will judge the FMN Prize for Innovation.

