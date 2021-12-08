AXA Mansard Insurance Launches Retail Product

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard In¬surance Plc, a member of the AXA Group is championing the course of insurance penetration to the grass root through the recent launch of personal insurance product tagged ‘No Yawa’.

The product, ‘No Yawa’, is a retail prod¬uct that covers accidental death, medical expenses and disability (permanent total, partial disability, total temporary).

The product provides 24-hour coverage for any accident suffered by the policyholder irrespective of his location- whether at home, office or social gath¬erings.

Speaking about the product, AXA Mansard Chief Actuary, Mr Jolaolu Fakoya, said Yawa, is a colloquial name for ‘trouble’ in pid¬gin. According to him, this resonates across all socio-economic classes, denoting a plan that covers any kind of trouble – injury and accident that threatens ability and life.

Fakoya, said “Our aim is to give our cus¬tomers the confidence to achieve their dreams with¬out fears or worries.

“Regardless of the kind of injury suffered, ‘No Yawa’ provides the coverage to ensure that our custom¬ers recover without the has¬sles of its financial burden.”

According to him, convenience being one of AXA Mansard’s focus points, the company had made it possible to make premium payments through a range of approved chan¬nels both physical and on¬line such as: any of AXA Mansard’s branches or wel¬comes centres, the compa¬ny’s digital platforms – AXA Mansard website (www.ax¬amansard.com) and Mobile Application- MyAXAPlus”.

The company, said to access the product, its existing customers could contact their relationship managers.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Kunle Ahmed, stated that even with the best precautions, accidents were a reality of life.

