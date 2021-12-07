StarTimes Unveils Reality Show for Job Seekers

A new reality show, Breaking-in, that creates a platform for youths to gain insights as well as meaningful career jobs on a live TV show, has debuted.

A StarTimes original, Breaking-in held its maiden audition recently.

“The show is packaged in an electrifying way with five stages of hurdles to land the ultimate reward. The show is designed to bring unending suspense, comic relief and education to viewers.

“StarTimes partnered with top companies to give immediate job opportunities to over eighty successful candidates. The companies include Guinness Nigeria, Airtel, Vivo, TCL, Jobberman, OPay, Lush Hair, Lifemate, Fearless Energy Drink, Cadbury, Indomie, Bigi, and Goodlife Magik, among other reputable firms. While runners-up will win gifts worth millions of naira,” a statement explained.

It revealed that the high point of the show was the negotiation and fate box segment where a tempting offer, as well as three boxes are thrown at the successful candidates to choose one.

The fate box has options that outweigh the tempting offer, equals the tempting offer, or less than the tempting off. The candidate is then left to either accept the offer or dip their hands into the fate box to decide their fate.

Speaking at the audition, CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Alex Jian, said the pay TV was is poised to create more job opportunities for youths using the form of communication most appealing to them – entertainment.

“StarTimes has been in Nigeria for over a decade and during this period we have brought affordable digital-TV entertainment to every home. As a business driven by social marketing, we are motivated to do more. The breaking-In reality show, which is one of such, is poised to solve the puzzle why some applicants don’t secure dream jobs, not because they are not good enough, but because they don’t know how to present themselves.

“With this kind of show, people can find jobs while customers can get entertained with the razzmatazz of the show. Having partnered with top companies, about eighty to a hundred winners are guaranteed jobs with good remunerations.

Speaking further, Alex said Breaking-in is one of the several top entertainments lined up for subscribers this festive period.

“We have an ongoing policy that when every customer pays for a two-month subscription, they get their bouquet upgraded to the next bouquet. Two hot comedy series, Ile Alayo produced by top filmmaker, Femi Adebayo will start airing from December 6; while Okirika equally produced by notable actors, Iyabo Ojo and Muka Ray will be coming on the 9th December, alongside other international blockbusters.”

