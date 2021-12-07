DANACID, Celebrates 25 years in Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, a subsidiary of Dana Group, is one of the foremost infusions and

pharmaceuticals manufacturing company in Nigeria. Dana Group is an established name in the country with visible presence for over 40 years starting with pharmaceuticals manufacturing.

Dana Pharmaceuticals division operates three ISO 9001:2015 certified, state of the art plants

located between Ibadan and Minna serving all the geopolitical zones of the nation.

With the company’s motto of “a Commitment to Healthcare” in mind, and one of the best technologies in hand, Dana Pharmaceuticals is devoted to the production and marketing of genuine quality and effective products that are offered at the most affordable prices nationwide. The existing product range includes generic formulations (tablets, capsules and syrups) and intravenous infusion fluids.

“Unwavering commitment to healthcare at affordable prices” is the organisation’s mission as mentioned by the Managing Director, Mr. Gautam Hathiramani. Dana Pharmaceutical’s flagship brands such as include Danacid Tablets/Suspension, Ferrodan Capsules/Tonic, Paradana Tablets/Syrup, XPEL Cough Expectorant, LAM suspension and leading range of Intravenous fluids have become leaders in their respective categories The company is also into co-marketing agreements with and distribution of quality pharmaceuticals for reputable pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria.

DANACID

The flagship brand in antacids, Danacid, is celebrating it’s 25th Silver Anniversary year (the

brand was launched in 1996). On the momentous occasion we would like to felicitate all our

esteemed distributors and appreciate their continuous patronage and support over the last 25

years and for believing our brand quality, efficacy and popularising it’s usage across all adult

age groups.

DANACID is manufactured in DANACID Blister packs by 96 , 100ml suspension and 1450ml Jars

that contain 1,000 tablets being supplied to Primary Health care centres, Hospitals and leading

pharmacies across Nigeria. We have close to 360 primary distributors who, over the years, have

helped built a robust medical distribution to reach out to all communities.

DANACID, is a leading household name in the antacid segment due to its quality, efficacy, and

user-friendly packaging, is used for providing effective relief from Hyperacidity, Heartburn,

Gaseous Distention & Peptic Ulcer. It is also used to relieve immense physical discomfort

caused by belching or bloating. The unique flavor and quick onset of action resulting in soothing

relief, has endeared to the masses, catapulting the brand to the forefront over all others.From sourcing top quality raw materials to stringent manufacturing processes, Dana has never

compromised on its impeccable product standards and will continue to focus on improving the

wellbeing of our customers, by producing exceptional products at affordable prices.

As DANACID celebrates the significant milestone of 25 years this October, we would like to

express our gratitude to the millions of Nigerians who have continually opted for DANACID as

their preferred antacid. As part of Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, DANA

Pharmaceuticals donated Paradana formulations, LAM, XPEL and CPM Syrups last June during

the Covid 19 pandemic to the Lagos State Government, Ministry of Health, Ikeja, a small

gesture that we came forward with in efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

We would also like to thank all the medical professionals, pharmacists, our teaming partners,

distributors & hospitals for preferring and distributing DANACID for the well being of all

Nigerians.

– DANACID from Dana Pharmaceuticals Limited, proudly Nigerian!

