2022 UTME: JAMB Changes Literature Texts for Language Subjects

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has changed the literature texts in four language subjects and Literature-in-English ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB stated yesterday in its weekly bulletin issued that the four language subjects are Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Arabic. The changes, it said, would take effect from the 2022 UTME.

For Arabic language, the Board said: “The Nigerian Arabic Poems: a case study between the old and the new by Abdulwahab Shith is one of the new texts. Diwaanur Riyardh: A collection of Arabic Poems by Dr. Isah Abubakar is also one of the new texts. For Hausa language JAMB listed ‘Prose (Zube) Turmin Danya; Poetry (Waka) Wakokin Hausa, and Drama (Wasan kwaikwayo) Abin Da Kamar Wuya 3 as the new texts.”

The board also listed the new literature texts for Igbo as ‘Prose (Iduuazi) by Chinedu Ofomata (2009); Poetry (Abu) Nolue Emenanjo, and Drama, (Ejije) Odunke Artists (1981). That of Literature-in-English, include ‘Lion and the Jewel’ by Wole Soyinka; ‘Look Back in Anger’ by John Osborne; ‘Second Class Citizen’ by Buchi Emecheta, and ‘Unexpected Joy at Dawn’ by Alex Agyei Agyiri. ‘Heights’ by Emile Bronte is also included.

“The New texts for Yoruba language included ‘Akojopo Alo Ijapa’, Apa Kinni, by Adeboye Babalola; ‘Awon Oriki Orile Metadinlogbon’ by Adeboye Babalola; `Moremi Ajasoro’ by Debo Awe, while others are ‘Oro Enu Akewi’ by Ayomide Akanji; and ‘Nitori Owo’ by Akinwumi Isola,’’ JAMB stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram