Rite Foods Pledges Commitment to Talent Promotion, Devt

Gilbert Ekugbe

Rite Foods Limited has reaffirmed commitment to supporting talent promotion, development and growth of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The Assistant Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, in a statement to herald its sponsorship for the most anticipated music reality TV show, urged all musical talents in the country to audition for the show.

“With the Bigi brand, we will continue to espouse talent discovery in music through platforms like the Nigerian Idol for young talented singers to find expression and become megastars. We therefore call on all young musical talents in Nigeria to audition for season seven of the Nigerian Idol and get a shot at the limelight, while also enjoying the refreshing musical journey with Bigi,” she said.

The Nigerian Idol season 7 will come to an exhilarating climax on Sunday, May 22, 2022 with over 50-million-naira worth of prizes awaiting the winner.

The truly world class and proudly Nigerian brand will for about fifteen weeks, refresh and revitalise all contestants who will appear for season 7 of the music contest, starting from auditions to theatre week and the live performances.

