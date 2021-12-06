Produce Killer of Truck Driver, Oyetola Charges CP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has condemned the alleged killing of an unarmed truck driver by a policeman in Ota Efun area of Osogbo, at the weekend.

In a statement the Governor also called for the investigation of the circumstances leading to the event, just as he charged the State Commissioner of Police (CP) to produce the alleged killer and make him face the full wrath of the law.

While commending the youths of the area for not taking the laws into their own hands, Oyetola assured that Government would ensure justice is done.

He sympathised with the family of the deceased, his employers and friends, saying that as a government, “we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential Threats.”

