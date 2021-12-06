Newly Renovated MKO Abiola Stadium to Host FEC, NASS Novelty Match

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

After formally handing over the refurbished pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports at the weekend, a novelty football match between the federal executive council (FEC) and the legislative arm of government (NASS) has been listed to hold there on Thursday.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare who received the refurbished facility from the contractors that handle the project disclosed that the first match on the regrassed pitch will be between the legislative and the executive arms of government this week

The Stadium was renovated under the Adopt-a-Pitch Initiative that aimed at using private collaborations to enhance the development of sportsmen in the country.

The Executive Director, Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communications, Dangote Group of Companies, Mansur Ahmed handed over the facility on behalf of the conglomerate to the Sports Minister.

Ahmed stated that his company was committed to lifting the Moshood Abiola National Stadium to an international standard because of the tremendous impact sports has had on the stability and unity of the country.

He said Dangote Group of Companies carried out the renovation of the foootball pitch and digital score boards of the National Stadium in order to boost sports development in the country.

The renovation carried out by local contractors, Aron Nigeria, made use of pure dynasty pas palum, which is also the one being used for Qatar, 2022 as well as latest digital technology for the scoreboard.

Dare, who reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration to the development of youth and sports in Nigeria, assured stakeholders that the ministry will continue to use its Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative to woo private interests in the rehabilitation and renovation of all the national stadiums in the country.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Sports, and former Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi has charged the Dangote Group to consider extending the period of maintenance beyond two years, stating that after expending $1million to renovate the facility, long-term maintenance is paramount.

