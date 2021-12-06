APC Will Be Swept Out Of Office In 2023, Gana Boasts

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be swept out of office in 2023.

Gana maintained that the ruling party had committed a lot of injustices against humanity and that Nigerians were fed up with their leadership.

Gana bared his mind over the weekend in Effurun, near Warri, where he delivered a lecture titled “Raising 21st Century Leaders for Nigeria” at Youth Arise Conference 2021.

He lamented that there were too many hypocrites in and out of offices in the country and stressed the need for a change of attitude in order to move the nation forward.

The former minister urged Nigeria youths to imbibe the culture of truth and honesty in all their dealing since truth and honesty were the hallmark of good leadership.

He challenged the youths to show interest in politics and good governance and advised them to create a culture of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

“Be honest and speak the truth always. Truth is the foundation of all knowledge. It can liberate a society. Good leaders do not emerge; they are raised, groomed and nurtured. We should celebrate good leaders. Be a leader with a good reputation,” he said.

Also, the Executive Director of Dinidari Africa, Ms. Ndi Kato, said that nature abhor vacuum, and urged the youths to arm themselves with their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Kato said: “Nature abhor vacuum, the leaders who had been ruling will fade out. Politics is not a game but a route to travel and achieve good governance. You have to participate in politics, get registered, enough of watching and be complaining, participation is key.”

She urged the youths not to look at political parties but their ideologies and called on the government to make it easier for the youth to enter into the political space.

Leader of “Youth Arise”, a global partnership for good governance, Ms. Esere Gibson-Dick, in her address, said that the conference was organised to prepare youths ahead of 2023 elections.

She disclosed that one of the main objectives of “Youth Arise” is to prepare youths for the task of leadership in all aspects of life, be it at community, office, homes and political levels.

Niger Delta Youths Advise Govt to Ensure Justice for late Sylvester Oromoni

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has advised government to ensure justice for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr., a student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who was reported dead.

The group gave the advice in a statement jointly signed by NDYC National Coordinator, Mr Ejator Abido, and Director for International Relations, Mr. Collins Achakpekri yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Oromoni was reported dead on Wednesday, December 1, by a Twitter user, @perrisonoromoni who claimed to be the deceased’s cousin.

According to @perrisonoromoni, the deceased was bullied and beaten by fellow students which led to his death.

However, Dowen College, in a statement, denied all allegations, stating that Oromoni only complained of body pains from playing football.

But the group called for stricter government regulations of public and private schools to guarantee the safety of pupils and students.

The council said that the alleged ugly incident that led to death of Oromono Jnr. could be happening in other schools as well.

The group pledged to partner with relevant security agencies to fish out school administrators that compromised safety of their pupils and students.

“We received with shock the incident that led to the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromono Jnr. We join other well-meaning people to condemn the incident and call for sanction of persons and institutions found culpable in the unfortunate act.

“We wish to appeal for a holistic measure that will address the issue of children’s safety in schools.”

The NDYC also urged the government to reassess the laid-down requirements for school operators.

“We as a council will take up the responsibility to monitor and expose such evil acts that put the health and life of the children at risk.

“We equally appeal to community leaders, religious leaders and every concerned citizen to join in the efforts to make schools safe for children.”

