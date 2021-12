Police Rescue Girl Locked up for Months by Guardian in Osun

Police in Osun State have rescued a six-year-old girl locked up, malnourished and maltreated for months by her guardian at Isale-Osun, Osogbo.

Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday that the culprit guardian, one Olanrewaju Adenike, had equally been arrested.

“In our continued efforts to curtail criminal activities, the Osun Police Command, upon a tip-off, has arrested one Olanrewaju Adenike who subjected a minor, a six-year-old female child to serious maltreatment and child abuse.

“The emaciated little child was rescued from her predicament at Isale-Osun Area of Osogbo.

“She was locked up in a filthy abandoned apartment close to a toilet at the back of her guardian’s house without proper feeding and care for months.

“The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, advises the general public to jettison this kind of unethical behaviour exhibited and treat every child under their care with kindness, love and affection.

“The rescued child has equally been taken to the hospital for proper healthcare while investigation is on-going to locate the biological parents of the little child,’’ he said.

