LASDRI Honours Greensprings’ Bus Driver for Safe Driving

In celebration of the 2021 Drivers’ Appreciation Day, the Lagos State Driver’s Institute (LASDRI) gave a special recognition award to Mr. Williams Udeme, a school bus driver with Greensprings School. Udeme received the award with 24 other professional drivers, out of the thousands of participants across the state.

Speaking after the award ceremony, Greensprings’ Transport Manager, Mr. Kolawole Ebenezer dedicated the award to all drivers in the school for the safe driving of the students and members of staff.

He said: “I congratulate Udeme for displaying competence in his field and for his discipline. Like all our drivers, he always follows all the applicable safety rules and regulations. Therefore, this award goes out to all our drivers for keeping our students and members of staff safe at all times.”The Drivers’ Appreciation Award was organised in conjunction with the Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS). Participating drivers are expected to be professionals, working for a company that complies with all vehicle documentation, have no accident record, and be of good behaviour to other road users.

To win the award, participants went through a computerised driving test, oral interview and eye test. The award ceremony held on November 10 at Eko FM Multipurpose Hall, Ikeja, with winners coming from the public and private sectors.

