Kano Vows to Challenge Abuja Court Judgement on APC Congress

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government has vowed to challenge the judgement of the High Court in Abuja which nullified the state All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress backed by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed Lawal, told journalists yesterday that: “We are very surprised about the judgement because our lawyers had filed all the relevant document challenging the jurisdiction of the court because the issue happened here in the state.

“We are also very surprised. They chose to go to Abuja High Court but these issues happened here in the state and the case ought to have been filled in the state.

“Everybody is well aware of the issue of jurisdiction but in any case, our lawyers filed all the relevant documents.”

According to him, “The only ward congress conducted in the state was conducted by the only true leadership of APC in the state.

“Our lawyers are studying the judgement, and we are going to appeal it.”

On the issue of former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, another court asked the Kano State Government to apologise to him and pay N10 million damages.

The commissioner said the state government is also looking at the judgement with a view to taking the necessary steps, saying: “We have also received report on that judgement, and we are also looking at it.”

THISDAY gathered that the court yesterday upheld the outcome of the parallel congress that produced about 19,000 candidates loyal to factional leader of the party and Senator representing Kano Central, Mr. Ibrahim Shekarau.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

