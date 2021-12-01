Insecurity: House Urges FG to Address Banditry Attacks in Niger

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to address the incessant banditry attacks at Agwara/Borgu federal constituency of Niger State.

The lawmakers’ call followed the adoption of the prayers of a motion sponsored by Hon. Jafaru Muhammad, at the plenary yesterday.

Muhammad had while moving his motion, noted the frequent banditry attacks on communities within Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency of Niger State.

He expressed concerns that during the attacks, many people, including the District Head of Wawa and the aged mother of a serving Member of the Niger State House of Assembly were abducted while others, including the District Head of Dekare and many guards at Kainji National Park, were killed.

He further expressed concerns that Nigeria’s Super Tucano Fighter Jets, which are being kept at the 407 Air Weapon Training School, New Bussa are exposed to the risk of getting destroyed, given its proximity to the location of bandits at the Kainji National Park in the Borgu Game reserve.

He added that the correctional centre which was situated in 221 and 101 battalions and has some insurgents incarcerated therein poses great risk to public safety, lives and properties in the areas within the constituency.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the federal government to deploy sufficient military personnel to 221 and 101 battalions in Wawa and 407 Air Weapon Training School New Bussa to protect lives and national assets.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the victims of banditry attacks within Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency.

It further urged the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to convert a greater part of the Kainji National Park for agriculture and commercial investment to eliminate hideouts for bandits.

In a related development, the lawmakers while adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Bashir Uba Mashema also called for the reconstruction of Jama’are and Itas/Gadau divisional police stations in Bauchi State.

In his motion, Mashema recalled that on 18 April 2011 and 12 November 2012, the Jama’are and Itas/Gadau Divisional Police Stations were respectively attacked by insurgents.

He said the insurgents, who were armed with sophisticated weapons and explosives engaged in a gun battle with men of the Nigeria Police Force, which led to the death of one police officer at Itas Gadau and another policeman sustained gunshot wounds, and leaving the constituents vulnerable to further attacks as they live in constant fear due to the absence of security personnel.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Nigeria Police Force to carry out an on–the–spot assessment of the Divisional Police Stations to ascertain the extent of the damage with a view to commencing immediate reconstruction of damaged structures.

It mandated the Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance.

