Insecurity: Former Army Officer Makes Case for Humanitarian Organisation

Former Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (RTD) said that to provide adequate protection for humanitarian agencies that help humanity in times of crisis, there should be an enhanced relationship between security operatives and the non-governmental organisations.

The former spokesman of the army, who retired in 2019 made the statement while presenting his speech titled, “Implications of Insecurity on Humanitarian Agencies” as a guest speaker at the investiture ceremony of Ikeja Metro Lions Club 20th President.

The retired Brigadier General said this at an occasion where the Ikeja Metro Lions Club recently installed its 20th president during a fundraising event for humanitarian causes and investiture ceremony held in Lagos recently.

At the event which took place at Ikeja Country Club, Brigadier Usman noted that humanitarian agencies like Lions Club, Rotary Club among others fight for humanity and so it is important to protect the lives of humanitarian personnel.

“Humanitarian agencies like Lions Club international among others are always there for the most vulnerable in society. They double their efforts whenever there is conflict, disaster or crisis.

“If we have security challenges, it affects them too. We have seen instances where some of them were abducted, some lost their lives in the course of fighting for humanity”, Usman noted.

He stressed therefore that there was a need for humanitarian agencies that help humanity to strengthen their relationship with security agencies.

The District Governor, Lion Clubs International, District 404 B2, Nigeria, Lion Kayode Oshinuga while applauding the newly installed president of the Club, Lion Mustapha Olajide Sikiru, for taking up the mantle of leadership for the 2021/2022 lions service year, reminded him of the challenges ahead.

“The office of the president of a Lions Club is a very important and the most challenging assignment as it is the bedrock upon which other structures of the association are built.

“Your club, with 70 strong members, is the largest club in our district and one of the largest in the multiple districts. Your club is also one of the strongest, as she has also over the years, built a strong reputation in quality service delivery to our communities and the leadership development of your members.

” Your club is therefore a pride, not only to our district, but to the entire multiple district of Nigeria. The challenges ahead of you, therefore, are very enormous as you have the responsibility of not only maintaining the very high standard, which your club has, over the years, set for yourselves, but to improve on your past records and achievements” he noted.

Chairperson for the investiture/fundraising project, Lion Blessing Umebali expressed gratitude for the large turnout of guests and members at the event noting that Ikeja Metro Lions Club, District 404B2 Nigeria is made up of dedicated, committed and kind-hearted volunteers who have been sold for service.

“Every year we organise and strategies plans on how best to carry out a fundraising project like this and invite well-meaning Nigerians like you all here, which will enable us to raise a substantial amount to invest in Community Needs Assessment (CNA) and thereafter execute them monthly.”

“We believe that we cannot do it alone likewise other companies as well as the government cannot do it alone. That is why we collaborate with any group available to enable us to have a tailored plan for execution of our activities”, Umebali noted.

She revealed further that the association has over 1.4millon membership in more than 205 countries all scattered across 48,000 local clubs around the world impacting lives and gradually healing the world from hunger, environmental degradation, health impediment where we invest or time, talents and treasure to hold road shows awareness, campaign, and advocacy.

The newly installed 20th president of the Club, Mustapha Olajide Sikiru expressed profound gratitude to guests who honoured the event. He promised to uphold the rules of the club while serving humanity.

