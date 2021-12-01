Global Education Week: BIC Honours Exceptional Educators

Uchechukwu Nnaike

BIC, one of the world leaders in stationery, lighters and shavers, marked this year’s Global Education Week (GEW) by honouring 10 exceptional educators worldwide, one of which is from Nigeria.

The company launched the BIC Cristal Pen Awards programme in 2020 to recognise educators who exemplify BIC values by bringing joy to children, inspiring and preparing the next generation to thrive.

BIC is committed to improving the learning conditions of 250 million children globally by 2025 as part of its ‘Writing the Future Together’ programme. As of 2020, BIC has already cumulatively helped 118 million children as part of its goal.

The Chief Executive Officer of BIC, Gonzalve Bich, said: “Education is a passion of mine and part of BIC’s DNA. The Cristal Pen Awards are a great opportunity for our team members to celebrate educators in their communities around the world.”

After BIC team members submitted hundreds of nominations, a panel of judges selected 10 educators from across every region BIC operates.

The Nigerian winner, Olasunkanmi Opeifa is a teacher with over a decade of experience and passion for English literacy. He teaches difficult concepts in phonology and grammar using popular rap songs, card games and dance. He also founded the first-ever free weekend tutorial classes to prepare students for external exams, including a reading club.

Winners will receive a custom-designed award, a BIC stationery product donation and a EUR 5,000 grant for their school or organisation of choice.

Another winner is Ramanan R., Sri Lanka. Ramanan works at the Jaffna Hindu College in Jaffna, a war-torn region where his ongoing work has been a pillar of strength to many throughout his career. There is also Naomi Anstice, UK, is an Assistant Head Teacher at Frodsham Manor House Primary. She has taught for over 20 years, focusing on helping children become good local and global citizens.

A winner from France, Aline D. worked as a music teacher for more than 20 years. She is known for going above and beyond in her instruction of disabled students, especially those who are hearing impaired, with innovative teaching methods combining music, visual arts and performance.

In addition to the awards, BIC is furthering its mission to support education through the BIC-Cause We Care Community launch. The community is a gathering place for anyone who shares BIC’s passion for improving students’ learning conditions worldwide and helps connect members with resources to fulfil this mission.

The company is also sponsoring a new eight-year partnership between the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) Europe and the French Ministry of National Education to fund research and support an inclusive tutoring programme to make France a leader in driving experimental innovations in education.

