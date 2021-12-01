Bincom Hosts Career Day for Young Tech Professionals with Payflexi CEO

Career success in any field is influenced by many factors, one of which is one’s personality. The personality of any professional is of vital importance and many times could be linked to the degree of success or failure a professional may experience. For instance, research has shown that professionals who are generally more optimistic and agreeable tend to feel more fulfilled in their careers. Situations such as these are the reasons why having information on personalities is increasingly important.

The world of technology is no different. With the uniqueness of the field, it seems more valuable now to know what personalities suit various careers. Equipped with this knowledge, young professionals who are still testing career waters can make informed decisions on which careers to pursue. Fast-growing Tech firm, Bincom Dev Center has consistently strived to achieve this, by educating young professionals who are still finding their feet in the tech industry.

Bincom Dev Center hosts a monthly Career Talk, where tech industry giants, career coaches, and mentors are invited to enlighten young professionals on the appropriate paths to achieve career success. At the October edition themed ‘Choosing a Tech Career Based on Personal Strengths’, Payflexi Co-founder and CEO, Stanley Ojadovwa and Professional Services Expert, Comfort Odafe were invited to speak. While delivering the opening address, Stanley encouraged attendees to ask any persistent questions they may have about life in tech.

Stanley went on to share details on his background as well as his journey so far in tech. He explained that he started coding in 2011 and hasn’t looked back since. According to Stanley, Payflexi has a unique API that works through various merchants to enable customers to pay for goods and services in installments. Prior to creating Payflexi, he ran Code Lab, which was a center for teaching University students how to code. He has created tech-based products for several companies, including the British Broadcasting Corporation.

Stanley explained that tech careers are high in demand at the moment hence young professionals who are willing to throw themselves into the thick of it, will be rewarded with incredible opportunities alongside challenges that spur growth. He also made clear that taking stock of one’s strengths before heading into any career path will significantly improve chances of success. Given the numerous career paths available to young professionals, Stanley was able to break down what personality traits were suited to certain careers.

Ideally, realistic professionals (Doers) would be best suited to working as Software Developers/DevOps, Investigative Professionals (Thinkers) would be suited to careers in UI/UX Design, Artistic Professionals (Creators) would more likely flourish as Interface Designers, Enterprising professionals (Persuaders) could work well as Product Managers, and so on.

Attendees were also encouraged to build soft-skills, such as, Leadership, Teamwork, Communication, Time Management, and Organisation, which would come in handy at the later stages of their professional careers. Comfort Odafe, who graduated with a BSc. in Economics and has helped guide many professionals on their tech journeys, also elucidated on the different classes of personality traits. She further reiterated the need for young professionals to be aware of their personality traits as it would help them pick their tech careers wisely.

Nneka Akuma, a project manager at Bincom Dev Center shared Bincom’s motivations behind organizing programs such as the Monthly Career Talk. Bincom offers a number of programs in a bid to guide young professionals towards a career in tech. The Career Talk event is one of the free programs offered. Among the other programs offered is the Bincom Global Tech Programme which takes one to two years to complete.

Participants are taken from their novice levels and equipped with in-demand tech skills that guarantee premium job placements in today’s tech job market. The program costs ₦1.2 Million, but participants only pay after they have secured a job. This means that Bincom takes the total burden of investing in the participant.

Other programs offered by Bincom include the Bincom Academy, Bincom Tech Internship, Bincom Community Events and Light Space Locations, which are helpful spaces for idea sharing and innovation. The Bincom Dev Center’s eMigr8 service is another of such initiatives that assists tech talents in relocating and settling abroad, thus making young professionals more appealing to the global market.

Bincom also offers a mentoring platform that connects young professionals with practising tech experts and veterans who are willing to share their experiences and coach young tech professionals on a path to success. Founded by Tech Entrepreneur, Bade Adesemowo, Bincom now serves as a hub for tech experts, enthusiasts, founders, newbies, and general practitioners around the globe. Its influence and far reach are evident as to why it is becoming one of the most important tech platforms in Africa.

